Quick Snap: Malcolm Koonce has taken little time to make big plays

Dec 12, 2021 at 01:05 PM
Levi Edwards

The stage was not too big

The Raiders defense tightened up a bit, only allowing 13 points in the second half compared to 35 in the first. The Silver and Black's second half defense was highlighted by two rookies that has been able to make an immediate impact with their reps this season.

Malcolm Koonce – inactive the majority of the season – has come on strong recently. The third-round pick out of Buffalo got a big sack in the third quarter, marking it as his second career sack in the two games he's played this season.

The Raiders also got some key production from cornerback Nate Hobbs﻿, who made a few great textbook tackles in open space and didn't allow much yardage. The rookie ended the day with three tackles.

Another sack for No. 91

Along with Koonce's sack, Yannick Ngakoue got to Patrick Mahomes in the second half as well.

Ngakoue secured the sack in the third quarter, marking his ninth of the season. This is the most sacks Ngakoue has had in a season since 2018.

Incredible day from Hunter Renfrow

The overall star player for the Raiders was undoubtedly Hunter Renfrow

The slot machine finished the day with a whooping 117 yards, 13 receptions – a career high for him – and the Raiders' sole touchdown. Renfrow currently leads the team in receiving yards and catches this season.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansa City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

