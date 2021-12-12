Quick Snap: Malcolm Koonce has taken little time to make big plays

The stage was not too big

The Raiders defense tightened up a bit, only allowing 13 points in the second half compared to 35 in the first. The Silver and Black's second half defense was highlighted by two rookies that has been able to make an immediate impact with their reps this season.

Malcolm Koonce – inactive the majority of the season – has come on strong recently. The third-round pick out of Buffalo got a big sack in the third quarter, marking it as his second career sack in the two games he's played this season.