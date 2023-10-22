Quick Snap: Raiders drop tough road loss to Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season, a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Silver and Black started the game with momentum, but couldn't capitalize. The defense forced a three-and-out on the Bears' first possession, with Brian Hoyer then driving the Raiders offense down the field. He found an instant connection with Davante Adams, completing his first three passes of the game to No. 17.
After the drive stalled, Daniel Carlson had a rare miss on a 41-yard field goal. It ended the All-Pro kicker's streak of 19 made field goals within 50 yards.
Chicago got on the scoreboard first, following a nearly seven minute possession that resulted in a two-yard D'Onta Foreman touchdown rush. The Bears running back would follow suit with another touchdown run after the team got the ball back thanks to a Tremaine Edmunds interception off Hoyer.
A Carlson 40-yarder made the game 14-3, and the first half ended with sacks from Maxx Crosby and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson.
Even though the Raiders offense started the second half with the ball, momentum still couldn't be captured and they stalled out at the LV 45.
After a short five-play possession, the Bears scored their third touchdown of the game, making it 21-3. On the next possession for the Raiders offense, Hoyer fed the ball to Adams, Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in hopes of getting in the end zone. However, they were halted at the goal line, taking another three points off Carlson's boot.
To add insult to injury, Hoyer threw a pick six to Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson late in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, Aidan O'Connell replaced Hoyer and ultimately threw another interception to Johnson.
As the Raiders fall to 3-4, they have the chance to redeem themselves in front of a national audience next week against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
