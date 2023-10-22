Quick Snap: Raiders drop tough road loss to Chicago Bears

Oct 22, 2023
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season, a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Silver and Black started the game with momentum, but couldn't capitalize. The defense forced a three-and-out on the Bears' first possession, with Brian Hoyer then driving the Raiders offense down the field. He found an instant connection with Davante Adams﻿, completing his first three passes of the game to No. 17.

After the drive stalled, Daniel Carlson had a rare miss on a 41-yard field goal. It ended the All-Pro kicker's streak of 19 made field goals within 50 yards.

Chicago got on the scoreboard first, following a nearly seven minute possession that resulted in a two-yard D'Onta Foreman touchdown rush. The Bears running back would follow suit with another touchdown run after the team got the ball back thanks to a Tremaine Edmunds interception off Hoyer.

A Carlson 40-yarder made the game 14-3, and the first half ended with sacks from Maxx Crosby and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson﻿.

Even though the Raiders offense started the second half with the ball, momentum still couldn't be captured and they stalled out at the LV 45.

After a short five-play possession, the Bears scored their third touchdown of the game, making it 21-3. On the next possession for the Raiders offense, Hoyer fed the ball to Adams, Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in hopes of getting in the end zone. However, they were halted at the goal line, taking another three points off Carlson's boot.

To add insult to injury, Hoyer threw a pick six to Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson late in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, Aidan O'Connell replaced Hoyer and ultimately threw another interception to Johnson.

As the Raiders fall to 3-4, they have the chance to redeem themselves in front of a national audience next week against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Bears

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

