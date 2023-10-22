Quick Snap: Raiders drop tough road loss to Chicago Bears

Even though the Raiders offense started the second half with the ball, momentum still couldn't be captured and they stalled out at the LV 45.

After a short five-play possession, the Bears scored their third touchdown of the game, making it 21-3. On the next possession for the Raiders offense, Hoyer fed the ball to Adams, Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in hopes of getting in the end zone. However, they were halted at the goal line, taking another three points off Carlson's boot.

To add insult to injury, Hoyer threw a pick six to Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson late in the fourth quarter. On the next drive, Aidan O'Connell replaced Hoyer and ultimately threw another interception to Johnson.