Quick Snap: Raiders Fall At Home To Los Angeles Chargers

The Oakland Raiders have now dropped four games in a row, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 17-16 Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

With the loss, the Silver and Black fall to 2-4, but will have to regroup quickly as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday evening.

Here are four, quick observations from the loss to the Chargers.

1. There are some things bigger than football

Over the past week, Northern California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires. From Napa, to Sonoma, and throughout the northern part of the state, countless people have been effected by the historic blazes, including the Silver and Black.

Raiders legend Cliff Branch lost his home in the wildfires, and before Sunday's game kicked off against the Chargers, the team announced that they had donated $1 million to help with the relief and recovery efforts.

During the 17-week NFL season, it's really easy to get caught up in wins and losses, and red zone efficiency percentages, but it's following events like these deadly wildfires that you remember there are more important things in life than putting points on the board.

2. Ken Norton, Jr.'s group got off to a hot start

You really couldn't have scripted a better start to Sunday's game for the Raiders defense.

After surrendering a 13-yard run to Melvin Gordon on the very first play from scrimmage, Ken Norton, Jr.'s group buckled down, and forced a Los Angeles punt just three plays later.

Following a Derek Carr interception, the group was put back to work in short order, but they held pat once again, this time forcing a 48-yard field attempt that Nick Novak was unable to convert. Carr and the offense made sure to take advantage of the gift, as "DC" found Michael Crabtree in short order for No. 15's fifth touchdown of the season.

The Silver and Black's defense held Rivers and friends scoreless until the final minutes of the second quarter, but those first two series – and subsequent Raiders touchdown – really helped to start the game out on the right foot.