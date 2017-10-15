 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quick Snap: Raiders Fall At Home To Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 15, 2017 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Eddie Paskal

Former Raiders.com Contributor

The Oakland Raiders have now dropped four games in a row, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 17-16 Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

With the loss, the Silver and Black fall to 2-4, but will have to regroup quickly as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday evening.

Here are four, quick observations from the loss to the Chargers.

1. There are some things bigger than football

Over the past week, Northern California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires. From Napa, to Sonoma, and throughout the northern part of the state, countless people have been effected by the historic blazes, including the Silver and Black.

Raiders legend Cliff Branch lost his home in the wildfires, and before Sunday's game kicked off against the Chargers, the team announced that they had donated $1 million to help with the relief and recovery efforts.

During the 17-week NFL season, it's really easy to get caught up in wins and losses, and red zone efficiency percentages, but it's following events like these deadly wildfires that you remember there are more important things in life than putting points on the board.

2. Ken Norton, Jr.'s group got off to a hot start

You really couldn't have scripted a better start to Sunday's game for the Raiders defense.

After surrendering a 13-yard run to Melvin Gordon on the very first play from scrimmage, Ken Norton, Jr.'s group buckled down, and forced a Los Angeles punt just three plays later.

Following a Derek Carr interception, the group was put back to work in short order, but they held pat once again, this time forcing a 48-yard field attempt that Nick Novak was unable to convert. Carr and the offense made sure to take advantage of the gift, as "DC" found Michael Crabtree in short order for No. 15's fifth touchdown of the season.

The Silver and Black's defense held Rivers and friends scoreless until the final minutes of the second quarter, but those first two series – and subsequent Raiders touchdown – really helped to start the game out on the right foot.

**

  1. Todd Downing fed The Beast**

The Raiders acquired Marshawn Lynch to set the tone for the team offensively, and Sunday afternoon he did just that.

The Chargers came into the Week 6 tilt with the Raiders boasting the worst rush defense in the NFL, and Todd Downing took advantage of that fact, feeding Lynch early and often in loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lynch finished the first half with eight carries for 49 yards, with 39 of those yards coming in the first 15 minutes of play.

The Raiders were able to effectively run the ball for most of the afternoon, the second week in a row they've been able to find some success on the ground.

4. The Raiders were able to limit Melvin Gordon on the ground for much of the day

While the Raiders were able to effectively run the ball for much of the afternoon, the same could not be said on the other sideline for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Melvin Gordon is one of the most dynamic, exciting, young running backs in the game, but the former Pro Bowler just couldn't find a ton of room to operate against the Raiders defensive front for most of the afternoon.

That being said, he did haul in nine catches for 67 yards, including a critical, fourth quarter touchdown as well.

Gameday Photos: Raiders vs. Chargers

Photos from the Raiders Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

No Title
1 / 47
No Title
2 / 47
No Title
3 / 47
No Title
4 / 47
No Title
5 / 47
No Title
6 / 47
No Title
7 / 47
No Title
8 / 47
No Title
9 / 47
No Title
10 / 47
No Title
11 / 47
No Title
12 / 47
No Title
13 / 47
No Title
14 / 47
No Title
15 / 47
No Title
16 / 47
No Title
17 / 47
No Title
18 / 47
No Title
19 / 47
No Title
20 / 47
No Title
21 / 47
No Title
22 / 47
No Title
23 / 47
No Title
24 / 47
No Title
25 / 47
No Title
26 / 47
No Title
27 / 47
No Title
28 / 47
No Title
29 / 47
No Title
30 / 47
No Title
31 / 47
No Title
32 / 47
No Title
33 / 47
No Title
34 / 47
No Title
35 / 47
No Title
36 / 47
No Title
37 / 47
No Title
38 / 47
No Title
39 / 47
No Title
40 / 47
No Title
41 / 47
No Title
42 / 47
No Title
43 / 47
No Title
44 / 47
No Title
45 / 47
No Title
46 / 47
No Title
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown wants to be legendary: 'My goal is to catch Jerry Rice'

Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, and Jerry Rice set the precedent for what it means to be an Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver. Now it's Antonio Brown's turn.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick Punter Johnny Townsend

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick P Johnny Townsend, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Release Quarterback Josh Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have released Josh Johnson, the club announced Thursday.

news

Raiders Linebacker Derrick Johnson: "It's The Perfect Time To Be A Raider"

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson wants to finish his career on a high note.

news

Raiders Sign Linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have signed Derrick Johnson, the club announced Monday.

news

Raiders Sign Second-Round Pick Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round draft pick P.J. Hall, the club announced Sunday.

news

Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick Linebacker Azeem Victor

The Oakland Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick Azeem Victor, the club announced Saturday.

news

By The Numbers: A Look At The Raiders Free Agency Haul

Let's take a look at the accolades of some of the newest Oakland Raiders.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: USA Football Accelerator Camp held at Raiders HQ

Apr 22, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders helped host an invite only USA Football Accelerator Camp where players were able to work through drills and scrimmages to cultivate their pipeline to the National Teams.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Final questions before the Silver and Black are on the clock

Apr 22, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the 2026 Draft, which begins Thursday.

news

Remembering Raiders linebacker Rod Martin

Apr 21, 2026

Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez reflects on the late Rod Martin's career.

audio

Daniel Jeremiah shares what he's hearing before the 2026 NFL Draft | RPN

Apr 21, 2026

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah shares his latest intel surrounding the 2026 NFL Draft.

gallery

Photos: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Day 2

Apr 21, 2026

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center from day two of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.

news

Cynthia Frelund's 7-round 2026 Raiders mock draft

Apr 21, 2026

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Cynthia Frelund goes all‑in with a complete seven‑round mock for the Silver and Black before the 2026 Draft.

gallery

Photos: Raiderettes 2026 semifinal auditions at The Studio

Apr 21, 2026

View the best photos from the semifinal round of the 2026 Raiderettes Auditions at The Studio.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 11.0

Apr 21, 2026

Take a look at the final projections before the 2026 Draft begins.

news

California State Senate honors Jim Plunkett

Apr 21, 2026

Senate Resolution 93 acknowledges the Raiders quarterback's legacy while also serving as a call to action for him to be inducted into pro Football Hall of Fame.

video

Raiders 2026 NFL Draft Special feat. Daniel Jeremiah, Kurt Warner, Trevor Sikkema and Charles Davis

Apr 20, 2026

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Kurt Warner and Trevor Sikkema to preview the 2026 NFL Draft.

gallery

Photos: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp | Day 1

Apr 20, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of the Raiders' 2026 voluntary veteran minicamp.

gallery

Photos: Remembering Raiders legend Rod Martin

Apr 20, 2026

Take a look back at photos of linebacker Rod Martin during his career with the Silver and Black.

View All
Advertising