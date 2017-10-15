Quick Snap: Raiders Fall At Home To Los Angeles Chargers

The Oakland Raiders have now dropped four games in a row, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 17-16 Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
With the loss, the Silver and Black fall to 2-4, but will have to regroup quickly as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday evening.
Here are four, quick observations from the loss to the Chargers.
1. There are some things bigger than football
Over the past week, Northern California has been ravaged by deadly wildfires. From Napa, to Sonoma, and throughout the northern part of the state, countless people have been effected by the historic blazes, including the Silver and Black.
Raiders legend Cliff Branch lost his home in the wildfires, and before Sunday's game kicked off against the Chargers, the team announced that they had donated $1 million to help with the relief and recovery efforts.
During the 17-week NFL season, it's really easy to get caught up in wins and losses, and red zone efficiency percentages, but it's following events like these deadly wildfires that you remember there are more important things in life than putting points on the board.
2. Ken Norton, Jr.'s group got off to a hot start
You really couldn't have scripted a better start to Sunday's game for the Raiders defense.
After surrendering a 13-yard run to Melvin Gordon on the very first play from scrimmage, Ken Norton, Jr.'s group buckled down, and forced a Los Angeles punt just three plays later.
Following a Derek Carr interception, the group was put back to work in short order, but they held pat once again, this time forcing a 48-yard field attempt that Nick Novak was unable to convert. Carr and the offense made sure to take advantage of the gift, as "DC" found Michael Crabtree in short order for No. 15's fifth touchdown of the season.
The Silver and Black's defense held Rivers and friends scoreless until the final minutes of the second quarter, but those first two series – and subsequent Raiders touchdown – really helped to start the game out on the right foot.
**
- Todd Downing fed The Beast**
The Raiders acquired Marshawn Lynch to set the tone for the team offensively, and Sunday afternoon he did just that.
The Chargers came into the Week 6 tilt with the Raiders boasting the worst rush defense in the NFL, and Todd Downing took advantage of that fact, feeding Lynch early and often in loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lynch finished the first half with eight carries for 49 yards, with 39 of those yards coming in the first 15 minutes of play.
The Raiders were able to effectively run the ball for most of the afternoon, the second week in a row they've been able to find some success on the ground.
4. The Raiders were able to limit Melvin Gordon on the ground for much of the day
While the Raiders were able to effectively run the ball for much of the afternoon, the same could not be said on the other sideline for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Melvin Gordon is one of the most dynamic, exciting, young running backs in the game, but the former Pro Bowler just couldn't find a ton of room to operate against the Raiders defensive front for most of the afternoon.
That being said, he did haul in nine catches for 67 yards, including a critical, fourth quarter touchdown as well.
Photos from the Raiders Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.