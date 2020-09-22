Quick Snap: Raiders pick up win in very first game in Allegiant Stadium

Sep 21, 2020 at 08:40 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr outduels Drew Brees

Despite a couple of overthrown passes in the first half, Derek Carr played extremely smart football.

Carr showed pinpoint accuracy against the experienced Saints defense, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns with a 73 percent completion rating. In the showdown of elite quarterbacks Carr was able to outshine the legendary quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 312 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a 67 percent completion rating.

For anyone doubting Carr, it was once again a performance that proved when his top-notch offensive line gives him time in the pocket to make plays, he's more than capable of getting everyone involved. Eleven different receivers caught passes today.

Darren Waller is a grown man

If you didn't already consider Darren Waller an elite tight end in the NFL then congratulations, you played yourself.

Waller had a superb game, having his way against the Saints defense by linking up with Derek Carr for 12 catches — one shy of his career high — and 103 yards, plus a touchdown. Waller was able to use his size and speed to create mismatches against the several Saints corners and linebackers who had to cover him throughout the game.

Darren Waller was Carr's leading receiver last season, in Charlotte last Sunday and again against the Saints tonight. It's going to be fun to see this duo the rest of the season.

Raiders defense is talented, yet still developing

Offense creates highlights, but defense wins games, and the young Raiders defense was able to make enough plays to win this one.

The Raiders came across another difficult running back matchup against Alvin Kamara, who ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Kamara's stellar performance, some of which game in garbage time, comes a week after the Raiders gave up 93 yards to another versatile superstar back in Christian McCaffrey.

On the plus side, the Silver and Black defense were able to shine in the secondary, led by Johnathan Abram and Lamarcus Joyner. They harried Drew Brees into taking some difficult throws, one of which led to a momentum-changing interception at the end of the first half to set up a game-tying field goal by Daniel Carlson.

It may have not been the greatest game for the young Raiders defense, but their talent and grit was able to come through when it mattered.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Saints

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) ands wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) ands wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Quick Snap: Three observations from the Raiders' season-opening W

If the offense looks like this every week, this Las Vegas Raiders team is loaded with potential. 
Five observations from the Raiders' Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

Five observations from the Raiders' Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black lost to the Chiefs 40-9 Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are five observations from the game.
Six observations from the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Six observations from the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

The Silver and Black held serve at home against the Bengals. Here are six observations from their Week 11 win.
Six observations from the Raiders' thrilling primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers
news

Six observations from the Raiders' thrilling primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black held on to beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Here are six observations from the win.
Quick Snap: Raiders wrap up 2018 with road loss to Kansas City Chiefs
news

Quick Snap: Raiders wrap up 2018 with road loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black fell to the Chiefs 35-3 Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. 
Quick Snap: Behind quality defensive effort, Raiders beat Broncos 27-14
news

Quick Snap: Behind quality defensive effort, Raiders beat Broncos 27-14

The Silver and Black handled business and beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 Monday night. 
Quick Snap: Raiders struggle on the road, fall to Cincinnati Bengals 30-16
news

Quick Snap: Raiders struggle on the road, fall to Cincinnati Bengals 30-16

The Silver and Black fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-16 Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. 
Quick Snap: Raiders win absolute thriller at home 24-21 over Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win absolute thriller at home 24-21 over Pittsburgh Steelers

It took almost the full 60 minutes, but the Raiders beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21.
Quick Snap: Raiders hang tough, fall to Chiefs at home
news

Quick Snap: Raiders hang tough, fall to Chiefs at home

The Silver and Black lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 40-33 Sunday afternoon. 
Quick Snap: Raiders come up short in road matchup against Ravens
news

Quick Snap: Raiders come up short in road matchup against Ravens

The Silver and Black fell to the Ravens 34-17 Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. 
Quick Snap: Raiders beat Cardinals in a thriller 23-21
news

Quick Snap: Raiders beat Cardinals in a thriller 23-21

The Silver and Black took care of the Arizona Cardinals 23-21 Sunday afternoon.

Advertising