Quick Snap: Raiders pick up win in very first game in Allegiant Stadium

Derek Carr outduels Drew Brees

Despite a couple of overthrown passes in the first half, Derek Carr played extremely smart football.

Carr showed pinpoint accuracy against the experienced Saints defense, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns with a 73 percent completion rating. In the showdown of elite quarterbacks Carr was able to outshine the legendary quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 312 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a 67 percent completion rating.

For anyone doubting Carr, it was once again a performance that proved when his top-notch offensive line gives him time in the pocket to make plays, he's more than capable of getting everyone involved. Eleven different receivers caught passes today.

Darren Waller is a grown man

If you didn't already consider Darren Waller an elite tight end in the NFL then congratulations, you played yourself.

Waller had a superb game, having his way against the Saints defense by linking up with Derek Carr for 12 catches — one shy of his career high — and 103 yards, plus a touchdown. Waller was able to use his size and speed to create mismatches against the several Saints corners and linebackers who had to cover him throughout the game.

Darren Waller was Carr's leading receiver last season, in Charlotte last Sunday and again against the Saints tonight. It's going to be fun to see this duo the rest of the season.

Raiders defense is talented, yet still developing

Offense creates highlights, but defense wins games, and the young Raiders defense was able to make enough plays to win this one.

The Raiders came across another difficult running back matchup against Alvin Kamara, who ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Kamara's stellar performance, some of which game in garbage time, comes a week after the Raiders gave up 93 yards to another versatile superstar back in Christian McCaffrey.

On the plus side, the Silver and Black defense were able to shine in the secondary, led by Johnathan Abram and Lamarcus Joyner. They harried Drew Brees into taking some difficult throws, one of which led to a momentum-changing interception at the end of the first half to set up a game-tying field goal by Daniel Carlson.