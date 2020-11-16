Quick Snap: The Raiders defense has their finest hour of the season against the Broncos

Rough day for Drew Lock

Maxx Crosby has warned us for weeks that we've yet to see the Raiders play their best defense, and today proved him to be correct.

The Raiders put together their best body of work of a defense this season, having their way with Drew Lock and the Broncos offense. The Silver and Black defense came up with four interceptions, a fumble recovery, sacked Drew Lock twice and only allowed one yard of offense to the Broncos in the third quarter.