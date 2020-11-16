Quick Snap: The Raiders defense has their finest hour of the season against the Broncos

Rough day for Drew Lock
Maxx Crosby has warned us for weeks that we've yet to see the Raiders play their best defense, and today proved him to be correct.
The Raiders put together their best body of work of a defense this season, having their way with Drew Lock and the Broncos offense. The Silver and Black defense came up with four interceptions, a fumble recovery, sacked Drew Lock twice and only allowed one yard of offense to the Broncos in the third quarter.
To go along with Drew Lock's four interceptions, he also completed less than 50 percent of his passes. It was definitely the best performance for the Raiders' defense this season.
Devontae Booker gets the last laugh
Last season with the Denver Broncos, Devontae Booker ran for nine yards on two carries. Booker played like he didn't forget that.
He ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns against his former team in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. This is the most rushing yards he's had in a game in nearly three seasons. Needless to say he had some extra motivation behind his performance Sunday.
The Greenville Monster
A lot of eyes were on Nicholas Morrow this week filling in for Cory Littleton, who was put on COVID reserve Friday. He did not disappoint.
Morrow played a pivotal part of the Raiders defense today, flying to the ball and making plays in the open field. The Greenville University alum ended the game with five tackles, a pass deflection and a sack. Gruden said last week that Morrow was "one of the best linebackers we have," and he proved that today against the Broncos.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.