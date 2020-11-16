Quick Snap: The Raiders defense has their finest hour of the season against the Broncos

Nov 15, 2020 at 04:32 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rough day for Drew Lock

Maxx Crosby has warned us for weeks that we've yet to see the Raiders play their best defense, and today proved him to be correct.

The Raiders put together their best body of work of a defense this season, having their way with Drew Lock and the Broncos offense. The Silver and Black defense came up with four interceptions, a fumble recovery, sacked Drew Lock twice and only allowed one yard of offense to the Broncos in the third quarter.

To go along with Drew Lock's four interceptions, he also completed less than 50 percent of his passes. It was definitely the best performance for the Raiders' defense this season.

Devontae Booker gets the last laugh

Last season with the Denver Broncos, Devontae Booker ran for nine yards on two carries. Booker played like he didn't forget that.

He ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns against his former team in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. This is the most rushing yards he's had in a game in nearly three seasons. Needless to say he had some extra motivation behind his performance Sunday.

The Greenville Monster

A lot of eyes were on Nicholas Morrow this week filling in for Cory Littleton, who was put on COVID reserve Friday. He did not disappoint.

Morrow played a pivotal part of the Raiders defense today, flying to the ball and making plays in the open field. The Greenville University alum ended the game with five tackles, a pass deflection and a sack. Gruden said last week that Morrow was "one of the best linebackers we have," and he proved that today against the Broncos.

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

