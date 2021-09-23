Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

Raider Nation is invited to be part of a celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday when the Silver & Black host Miami at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders, which spanned seven seasons as a player, eight seasons as an assistant coach and nine seasons as head coach.

Flores, who was enshrined on Sunday, August 8, will be presented with his Hall of Fame ring during the halftime gala.