Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

Sep 23, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Raiders Public Relations
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Raider Nation is invited to be part of a celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday when the Silver & Black host Miami at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders, which spanned seven seasons as a player, eight seasons as an assistant coach and nine seasons as head coach.

Flores, who was enshrined on Sunday, August 8, will be presented with his Hall of Fame ring during the halftime gala.

Flores' induction came 33 years after coaching his last Raiders game in December 1987. He is one of only two people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach. He was the first Hispanic starting quarterback in league history, and the first Hispanic head coach to win a Super Bowl when the Raiders took the title in 1980. Three years later, Flores led the Raiders to victory again with another Super Bowl win.

Take a look back at photos of Raiders legend and Hall of Famer Tom Flores' historic career with the Silver and Black.

Tom Flores appeared in 84 games with 64 starts for the Silver and Black, passing for 11,635 yards and 92 touchdowns. He joined the Raiders coaching staff in 1972 as a wide receivers coach under John Madden. After Madden retired, Flores took over as Head Coach from 1979-87, winning 83 games and leading the Raiders to victories in Super Bowl XV and XVIII. Flores will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
