Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Salvador Santana and Andy Vargas, lead keyboardist and vocalist for rock band Santana

Fate, football and music have brought Salvador Santana and Andy Vargas together.
They've been tied since Vargas became a singer and percussionist in Salvador's father's band, Santana. The band is founded by guitarist Carlos Santana, a 10-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductee.
Vargas played quarterback at Watsonville High School in California, going to games at the Oakland Coliseum with his cousins in his youth. He secured a record deal with RCA/BMG shortly after graduating, and ventured over 300 miles south down to Los Angeles to pursue his career.
He received an audition to sing in Santana in 1999 as the band were coming off the heels of their multi-time platinum album, "Supernatural." Vargas was asked to become a lead singer for the group, which he's now been with for over 25 years.
Salvador says that the majority of his family are San Francisco 49ers fans, but it was his father that drew him over to "the Dark Side."
"He just turned me on to the whole mystique of the team," Santana said. "From when they were in L.A. to when they were in Oakland, long before even I was around. It just stuck with me. ... There's just something about the Silver and Black that just drew me in from Day 1."
While joining Santana is how Vargas met Salvador, the two Bay Area natives immediately bonded over their love of Raiders football. They cited running backs Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson as their favorite players to watch growing up.
"Sal and I, we have a lot of similarities and a lot of it was through the music," Vargas said, "and then through football. Our love for the Raiders, our love for sports, we're really connected. Sal is one of the most amazing musicians that I know that inspired me and also a great person."
On several occasions, they've crossed paths with the Silver and Black through their music. The band Santana performed Oye Como Va alongside Beyoncé and Michelle for the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show, when the Oakland Raiders faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Funny enough, Vargas and Santana said they were more nervous about the results of the game then they were actually performing. Unfortunately, the Raiders were trounced 48-21, but the experience was truly priceless.
"It was really surreal. My family was jealous that we got to go experience it there," Vargas reminisced. "It was a blessing to be able to be there at that time, being on stage with Beyoncé singing our song."
Salvador has performed the National Anthem on keyboard pregame to the Week 5 game of the 2016 season at the Oakland Coliseum, and at halftime alongside his father and Vargas for the first game in Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance in 2021.
"Just to be a part of the history and the culture, the mystique – it's just truly a blessing and an honor," Santana said. "Commitment to excellence, the slogan that Al [Davis] said, that's [what] we vibe with from a creative standpoint. Whatever we can do on and off the field to boost the Raiders, to motivate them to win consistently, we're there."
While musicians by trade, both Santana and Vargas have found parallels between Raider Nation and the fanbase of their band that spans decades.
"I think what led me to being a Raiders fan was the community," Vargas said. "I was really proud joining Santana too because Carlos made a Raiders song. For me, it was the raza coming together."
"My pops always told me, 'When people ask you what type of music you play, you tell them you play life'," Santana added. "Not just Latin, not just hip-hop, not just reggae, we play a little bit of everything. I think that's the thing about the Raiders, too. You see Raiders fans of all walks of life. You know, everybody can be down with the Silver and Black."
Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.