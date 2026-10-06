Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Salvador Santana and Andy Vargas, lead keyboardist and vocalist for rock band Santana

On several occasions, they've crossed paths with the Silver and Black through their music. The band Santana performed Oye Como Va alongside Beyoncé and Michelle for the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show, when the Oakland Raiders faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Funny enough, Vargas and Santana said they were more nervous about the results of the game then they were actually performing. Unfortunately, the Raiders were trounced 48-21, but the experience was truly priceless.

"It was really surreal. My family was jealous that we got to go experience it there," Vargas reminisced. "It was a blessing to be able to be there at that time, being on stage with Beyoncé singing our song."

Salvador has performed the National Anthem on keyboard pregame to the Week 5 game of the 2016 season at the Oakland Coliseum, and at halftime alongside his father and Vargas for the first game in Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance in 2021.

"Just to be a part of the history and the culture, the mystique – it's just truly a blessing and an honor," Santana said. "Commitment to excellence, the slogan that Al [Davis] said, that's [what] we vibe with from a creative standpoint. Whatever we can do on and off the field to boost the Raiders, to motivate them to win consistently, we're there."

While musicians by trade, both Santana and Vargas have found parallels between Raider Nation and the fanbase of their band that spans decades.

"I think what led me to being a Raiders fan was the community," Vargas said. "I was really proud joining Santana too because Carlos made a Raiders song. For me, it was the raza coming together."