Raider Nation welcomes Mark Shunock, Sibley Scoles as in-game hosts

Popular media and entertainment personalities Mark Shunock and Sibley Scoles will team up to host in-game elements during Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

Shunock is familiar to Las Vegas entertainment scene audiences through his variety show for a cause, Mondays Dark. In January 2017, Shunock opened The Space, Las Vegas' first community driven, charity-based arts complex. The Space consists of a state-of-the-art raw performance/event space, black box theatre, recording studio and a piano bar/lobby.

He is also well known for his work with the Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, and will contribute to Raiders' TV program Raiders: Talk of The Nation.

"I'm truly honored to join the Las Vegas Raiders organization," said Shunock. "The Silver & Black have a history unlike no other team in the NFL and I'm thrilled to be welcomed into the family. The Raiders have already changed the landscape of Vegas after only one season, and now I get to join the Nation to cheer on the team in the best stadium in the league. There is no better time to be in Vegas than right now! I'm excited for the challenge ahead and look forward to bringing the hype inside Allegiant."

He spent almost 10 years living in New York City performing on America's premier stages, earning a Helen Hayes Nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Timon in Disney's The Lion King. He recently starred in the Broadway Hit Rock of Ages at the Venetian/Palazzo in Las Vegas.

The multi-talented Sibley Scoles is an actress, television host, model and former recording artist. When she's not engaging the Raider Nation during her in-game host duties at Allegiant Stadium, Sibley can be seen as co-host of Access Hollywood Weekend and correspondent for both Access Hollywood and All Access.

"Growing up in the Bay, I was raised a Raider fan," said Scoles. "As a kid my Dad would tell me stories of going to games back at Laney College. He'd show my sister and I his signed photos and game balls of Fred Biletnikoff, Daryle Lamonica and Jim Otto and of course, "Snake" Ken Stabler just to name a few. My family bleeds silver and black. Watching the Raiders is something that brings us all together. To now have this opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders is beyond my wildest dreams. I am honored to be part of the team and continue making memories with Raider Nation."

Scoles got her start in entertainment as a popular hip-hop artist, turning her lifelong passion for music into a successful career as a performer. Sibley scored a radio hit with "Donuts," a song she wrote and recorded. She went on to work with artists such as Jessie J, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lana Del Rey.