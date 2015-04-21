Raiders 2015 Schedule Announced

This season will mark the first time in 46 years (since 1969) that the Raiders will open their season with two consecutive home games. Oakland opened the 1969 season with home games against the Houston Oilers and Miami Dolphins.

Raiders 2015 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Friday, Aug. 14 ST. LOUIS RAMS 7:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU Saturday, Aug. 22 at Minnesota Vikings 5:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU Sunday, Aug. 30 ARIZONA CARDINALS 5:00 p.m. NBC Thursday, Sep. 3 at Seattle Seahawks 7:00 p.m. KTVU/KICU All Times Are Pacific

Raiders 2015 Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 13 CINCINNATI BENGALS 1:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, Sep. 20 BALTIMORE RAVENS 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, Sep. 27 at Cleveland Browns 10:00 a.m. CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at Chicago Bears 10:00 a.m. CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 DENVER BRONCOS 1:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 BYE WEEK

Sunday, Oct. 25 at San Diego Chargers 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 NEW YORK JETS 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 10:00 a.m. CBS Sunday, Nov. 15 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 1:05 p.m. FOX Sunday, Nov. 22 at Detroit Lions 10:00 a.m. CBS Sunday, Nov. 29 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. CBS Sunday, Dec. 6 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, Dec. 13 at Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. CBS Sunday, Dec. 20 GREEN BAY PACKERS 1:05 p.m. CBS Thursday, Dec. 24 SAN DIEGO CHARGERS 5:25 p.m. NFLN Sunday, Jan. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS All Times Are Pacific

The Oakland Raiders will open their 56th regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in franchise history. The Raiders have opened their season against the Bengals on the road twice in team history. Those contests came on Sept. 4, 1983 and Sept. 20, 1970.

The opener against Cincinnati will mark the first time since 2004 that Oakland has opened against an AFC North opponent, as they opened at the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004.

This will mark the first time the Silver and Black will open the sea¬son at home since 2012 when they played the San Diego Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Silver and Black will open the 2015 campaign with three straight games against AFC North opponents (Cincinnati, Baltimore and Cleveland). This marks the fourth time that the Raiders have opened their season with three straight opponents from the same division. The only time they opened against three straight teams not from the AFC West was in 1999 when the team opened with three straight teams from the NFC Central.

Oakland has two back-to-back homestands (Sept. 13 vs. Cincinnati and Sept. 20 vs. Baltimore; Dec. 20 vs. Green Bay and Dec. 24 vs. San Diego) and two back-to-back road trips (Sept. 27 at Cleveland and Oct. 4 at Chicago; Nov. 22 at Detroit and Nov. 29 at Tennessee) in 2015.

The schedule includes seven games against playoff teams from 2014 and 11 games against teams with winning records last year.

Oakland will travel approximately 26,368 miles in the regular season, including three trips to the Eastern time zone.

The Raiders will not face a divisional opponent until Week 5 when they host the Denver Broncos. Last season, the team did not take on an AFC West foe until Week 6.

This season, the Raiders will have a Week 6 bye for the first time since 2001.

Oakland will host an AFC West opponent as part of the NFL's Thursday Night Football for the third time in four years when they take on the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve. They hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 and Denver Broncos in 2012.