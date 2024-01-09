Raiders' 2023 season stat leaders

A look at the leaders on the offense and defense for the 2023 season.

Jan 09, 2024 at 01:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Passing

aidan-oconnell-headshot-2023

Aidan O'Connell

#4 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Purdue
  • 2,218 passing yards
  • 12 passing touchdowns
  • 7 interceptions
  • 62.1 completion percentage

Receiving

davante-adams-headshot-2023

Davante Adams

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Fresno State
  • 1,144 receiving yards
  • 103 receptions
  • 11.1 yards/reception average
  • 8 touchdowns
jakobi-meyers-headshot-2023

Jakobi Meyers

#16 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: N.C. State
  • 807 receiving yards
  • 71 receptions
  • 11.4 yards/reception average
  • 8 touchdowns

Rushing

josh-jacobs-headshot-2022-season

Josh Jacobs

#8 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 223 lbs
  • College: Alabama
  • 805 rushing yards
  • 233 carries
  • 3.4 yards/attempt average
  • 6 touchdowns
zamir-white-headshot-2023

Zamir White

#35 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Georgia
  • 451 rushing yards
  • 104 carries
  • 4.3 yards/attempt average
  • 1 touchdowns

Points

daniel-carlson-headshot-2023

Daniel Carlson

#2 K

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Auburn
  • 110 points
  • 26 field goals made
  • 32 extra points made

Tackles

robert-spillane-headshot-2023

Robert Spillane

#41 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 229 lbs
  • College: Western Michigan
  • 148 total tackles
  • 82 solo tackles
  • 7 tackles for loss
divine-deablo-headshot-2023

Divine Deablo

#5 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 223 lbs
  • College: Virginia Tech
  • 106 total tackles
  • 65 solo tackles
  • 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

maxx-crosby-headshot-2023

Maxx Crosby

#98 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Eastern Michigan
  • 14.5 sacks
  • 31 QB hits
malcolm-koonce-headshot-2023

Malcolm Koonce

#51 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Buffalo
  • 8.0 sacks
  • 17 QB hits

Interceptions

robert-spillane-headshot-2023

Robert Spillane

#41 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 229 lbs
  • College: Western Michigan
  • 3 interceptions
trevon-moehrig-headshot-2023

Tre’von Moehrig

#25 S

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: TCU
  • 3 interceptions

Defensive touchdowns

jack-jones-headshot-2023

Jack Jones

#18 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Arizona State
  • 2 interceptions returned for touchdowns

Silver and Black and White: Week 18 vs. Broncos

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 50

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 50

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 50

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 50

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders water bottles in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders water bottles in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
"Just Win Baby" signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 50

"Just Win Baby" signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marcus Allen before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 50

Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders pray in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders pray in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
