Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

Sep 02, 2020 at 01:54 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send T David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Washington in return for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Sharpe was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons, Sharpe appeared in 24 contests and made four starts. Last year, Sharpe appeared in nine contests while making two starts.

Related Content

Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 9.1.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan
news

Raiders acquire linebacker Raekwon McMillan

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired LB Raekwon McMillan via a trade with the Miami Dolphins, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch
news

Raiders sign defensive end Sharif Finch

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Sharif Finch, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.
Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones
news

Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Datone Jones, the club announced Friday.
Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna
news

Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DE Ade Aruna, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager
news

Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.
Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill
news

Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill, the club announced Monday.
Raiders acquire conditional draft pick
news

Raiders acquire conditional draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Monday.

Advertising