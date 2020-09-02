Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send T David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Washington in return for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick .

Sharpe was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons, Sharpe appeared in 24 contests and made four starts. Last year, Sharpe appeared in nine contests while making two starts.