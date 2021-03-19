Raiders acquire 2022 draft selection; Trade Trent Brown

Mar 19, 2021 at 03:35 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2022 draft selection via a trade with the New England Patriots, the club announced Friday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send T Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots in return for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Brown spent two seasons with the Raiders after signing with the club in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent. He appeared in 16 contests, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after starting in 11 contests and blocking for the first 1,000-yard rookie rusher in team history. Over his first six seasons, Brown has appeared in 63 contests and made 60 starts.

