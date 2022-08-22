Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Aug 22, 2022 at 02:10 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
helmet-transactions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Monday.

The Raiders have signed free agent LB Tae Davis and acquired a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for QB Nick Mullens.

Davis joins the Raiders after spending time on the Houston Texans (2021), Cleveland Browns (2019-20) and New York Giants (2018-19). Over his four-year career, Davis has appeared in 39 games with five starts and totaled 37 tackles (28 solo) and two passes defensed, while adding 15 tackles on special teams.

He played four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, appearing in 49 games and compiling 119 tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Mullens was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Raiders this offseason. He has appeared in 20 career games with 17 starts, completing 407-of-630 attempts for 4,861 yards with 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions for a passer rating of 87.3.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

news

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself.

news

Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Additionally, the team has released WR Jordan Veasy.

news

Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

Complimentary haircuts and hairstyling of the student's choice as well as manicure, pedicure and salon services were part of the five-day event, the charges of which were covered by the Raiders.

news

Viva Aerobús se convierte en la aerolínea oficial de Los Raiders de Las Vegas en México

Como resultado de esta alianza, Viva Aerobús vestirá uno de sus aviones Airbus con la icónica imagen de Los Raiders, el cual realizará más de 2,000 vuelos al año.

news

Viva Aerobus becomes the official Mexican airline partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

As a result of this alliance, Viva Aerobus will decorate one of its Airbus aircrafts with iconic Raiders imagery in the more than 2,000 flights a year that this aircraft will carry out.

news

Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

For the second straight year, the Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

news

Raiders sign LB Curtis Bolton; Place LB Micah Kiser on Reserve/Injured list

Bolton joins the Raiders after spending time on the practice squads for the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021.

news

Raiders sign RB Austin Walter

Additionally, the Raiders have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured list.

Advertising