Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Monday.

The Raiders have signed free agent LB Tae Davis and acquired a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for QB Nick Mullens.

Davis joins the Raiders after spending time on the Houston Texans (2021), Cleveland Browns (2019-20) and New York Giants (2018-19). Over his four-year career, Davis has appeared in 39 games with five starts and totaled 37 tackles (28 solo) and two passes defensed, while adding 15 tackles on special teams.

He played four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, appearing in 49 games and compiling 119 tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.