Raiders acquire conditional draft pick

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.
As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DT P.J. Hall to the Vikings in return for a conditional 2021 draft pick.
Hall was originally a second-round draft pick (57th overall) by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his first two years with the club, Hall appeared in 30 contests with 18 starts, making 48 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed.