Raiders acquire T Justin Herron

Herron, originally a sixth-round selection (195th overall) by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 28 games with 10 starts over his first two seasons in the NFL. In 2021, he played in 16 games and made four starts (two at right tackle and two at left tackle). As a rookie in 2020, he appeared in 12 games with six starts (four at left tackle and two at right tackle).