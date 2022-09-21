Raiders acquire T Justin Herron

Sep 21, 2022 at 02:21 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Herron_thumb_092122

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired T Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick via a trade with the New England Patriots, the club announced Wednesday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

Herron, originally a sixth-round selection (195th overall) by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 28 games with 10 starts over his first two seasons in the NFL. In 2021, he played in 16 games and made four starts (two at right tackle and two at left tackle). As a rookie in 2020, he appeared in 12 games with six starts (four at left tackle and two at right tackle).

Herron played collegiately at Wake Forest from 2014-19, setting a school record with 51 games started in his career and being named third team All-ACC as a redshirt junior in 2017.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived CB Javelin Guidry.

Advertising