Raiders activate CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated CB Nate Hobbs from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Hobbs is in his second season with the Silver and Black and has appeared in 21 career games with 14 starts, totaling 107 tackles (78 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team in 2021 after playing in 16 games with nine starts and totaling 71 tackles (50), one sack, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Hobbs played four seasons at Illinois (2017-20), where he appeared in 39 games with 34 starts and compiled 168 tackles (110), 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three INTs, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.