Raiders activate CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve

Dec 03, 2022 at 01:31 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Hobbs_thumb_120322

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated CB Nate Hobbs from the Reserve/Injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Hobbs is in his second season with the Silver and Black and has appeared in 21 career games with 14 starts, totaling 107 tackles (78 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team in 2021 after playing in 16 games with nine starts and totaling 71 tackles (50), one sack, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Hobbs played four seasons at Illinois (2017-20), where he appeared in 39 games with 34 starts and compiled 168 tackles (110), 12.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three INTs, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed G Lester Cotton Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list. Additionally, the Raiders have elevated DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Related Content

news

Tower of Power will perform National Anthem prior to kickoff on Sunday

Tower of Power, who, like the Silver and Black were founded in the Bay Area more than a half century ago, has delivered the best in funk and soul music and has frequently performed at Raiders games.

news

Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch at halftime

The Branch family will be joined by a group of Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famers for his Ring of Excellence presentation during the halftime tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

news

Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in a workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music.

news

Raiders assist Southern Nevada community for Thanksgiving, offensive line makes 'Turkey Time' donation, distributes meals

Yesterday, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line assisted with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

news

John Fogerty to take mainstage at halftime of Sunday's Raiders-Indianapolis game

Pia Toscano, who has made a name for herself as a talented vocalist by quickly emerging as a fan favorite and frontrunner on American Idol's Season 10, is set to perform the National Anthem.

news

Raiders place TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, sign LB Curtis Bolton to active roster

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

news

Richard Seymour to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch Sunday

Fans are reminded to note that kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. and are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium early to ensure they are part of Seymour's torch lighting.

news

Raiders sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao to active roster, sign S Jalen Elliott to practice squad

Pola-Mao originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in two career games.

news

Raiders honor military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating the league-wide Salute to Service initiative through various activations in Southern Nevada, including at this Sunday's contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising