Raiders activate LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Kana'i Mauga on injured reserve 

Oct 30, 2023 at 01:49 PM
Ahead of Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders  activated LB Curtis Bolton from the Reserve/Injured list. 

Bolton was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 30 after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 3 game against the Steelers, and was designated for return earlier this week. The linebacker has appeared in 13 games in two seasons with the Raiders including a career-high 10 games in 2022, seeing most of his action on special teams.

LB Kana'i Mauga, who was added to the Week 8 injury report with a knee injury, has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Additionally, the team activated K James McCourt and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad for Monday's game.

