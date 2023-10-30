Raiders activate LB Curtis Bolton, place LB Kana'i Mauga on injured reserve 

Ahead of Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders activated LB Curtis Bolton from the Reserve/Injured list.
Bolton was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 30 after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 3 game against the Steelers, and was designated for return earlier this week. The linebacker has appeared in 13 games in two seasons with the Raiders including a career-high 10 games in 2022, seeing most of his action on special teams.
LB Kana'i Mauga, who was added to the Week 8 injury report with a knee injury, has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
Additionally, the team activated K James McCourt and WR DJ Turner from the practice squad for Monday's game.
