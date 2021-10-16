Raiders activate QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota is in his second season with the Silver and Black after spending his first five years (2015-19) with the Tennessee Titans. The second-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota started in 61-of-63 appearances for the Titans, completing 1,110-of-1,765 passes (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns to 44 interceptions for a passer rating of 89.6. He also added 242 carries for 1,399 yards (5.8 avg.) and 11 rushing scores. In the postseason, Mariota appeared in five contests with two starts, completing 41-of-68 passes for 459 yards, four touchdowns against one interception to earn a passer rating of 94.1, while logging 13 rush attempts for 88 yards (6.8 avg.). With Las Vegas, Mariota has appeared in two games, completing 17-of-28 passes (60.7 percent) for 226 yards, one touchdown to one interception for a passer rating of 83.3.