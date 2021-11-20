Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

Nov 20, 2021 at 01:37 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have activated S Roderic Teamer to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list, the club announced Saturday.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Teamer joined the Silver and Black in June after spending a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot, 205-pound cornerback has appeared in 10 games with six starts over his career, recording 45 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.

A native of New Orleans, La., Teamer played four seasons at Tulane (2015-18), appearing in 46 games and totaling 197 tackles (128 solo), three sacks, three INTs, 15 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Additionally, the Raiders have activated FB Sutton Smith from the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed FB Alec Ingold on the Reserve/Injured list.

