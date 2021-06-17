Raiders add CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee, the club announced Thursday.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback, Bausby joins the Silver and Black after having stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2020), Denver Broncos (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Chicago Bears (2016) and Kansas City Chiefs (2015) over his first five years in the league. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs as a rookie, Bausby has appeared in 20 games with three starts over his career, tallying 58 tackles (51 solo) and eight passes defensed.

Lee, a 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders after originally entering the NFL as the 20th overall selection by the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lee spent his first three seasons with the Jets (2016-18), while also making stints with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020). Lee has appeared in 58 contests and made 38 starts over his career, tallying 260 tackles (168), four sacks, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.