Raiders add former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

Aug 06, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Raiders Public Relations
Paul Sancya/AP Photo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Bo Scarbrough, the club announced Friday.

Scarbrough was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).

In 2019, Scarbrough spent the offseason with the Seahawks prior to signing with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in six contests with five starts for the Lions, recording 89 carries for 377 yards with one touchdown.

A native of Northport, Ala., Scarbrough played three seasons (2015-17) at Alabama, appearing in 31 games and recording 267 rushes for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a member of the 2015 and 2017 College Football Playoff National Champion teams with the Tide.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived/NFI T Devery Hamilton.

Training Camp Practice: 8.4.21

View photos from another day of practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2021 Training Camp.

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

RB Jalen Richard also returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Raiders bring back K Dominik Eberle

Eberle was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Raiders place RB Theo Riddick on Reserve/Retired list

RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills also returned to practice from the NFI list.
Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

The Raiders added depth to the running back room with a pair of free-agent signings.
Raiders place Kenyan Drake on NFI, two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Silver and Black have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

The Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
Raiders add Corliss Waitman, waive Dominik Eberle 

Waitman joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves heading into 2021 Training Camp.
DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
