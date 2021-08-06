Raiders add former Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Bo Scarbrough, the club announced Friday.
Scarbrough was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
In 2019, Scarbrough spent the offseason with the Seahawks prior to signing with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in six contests with five starts for the Lions, recording 89 carries for 377 yards with one touchdown.
A native of Northport, Ala., Scarbrough played three seasons (2015-17) at Alabama, appearing in 31 games and recording 267 rushes for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a member of the 2015 and 2017 College Football Playoff National Champion teams with the Tide.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived/NFI T Devery Hamilton.
