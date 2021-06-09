Raiders add former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, the club announced Wednesday.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback, Wreh-Wilson joins the Silver and Black having spent the last five seasons (2016-20) with the Atlanta Falcons after spending his first three years (2013-15) in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Wreh-Wilson was a third-round selection (70th overall) by the Titans in 2013 and has appeared in 75 contests, making 17 starts over his first eight years in the league. His career totals include 132 tackles (109 solo), four interceptions, 28 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also appeared in two postseason contests with the Falcons in 2017.

Wreh-Wilson appeared in 41 games and made three starts during his time with the Falcons, setting career highs in games played (15) and interceptions (three) in his final season with the team in 2020.

He made 34 appearances with 14 starts over his first three seasons with the Titans, setting multiple career highs in 2014 with 11 starts, 57 tackles (48) and 10 passes defensed, while also adding one interception.