Raiders add Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Desmond Trufant, the club announced Wednesday.

Trufant was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback has made stops with the New Orleans Saints (2021), Chicago Bears (2021) and Detroit Lions (2020), after spending the first seven years of his career in Atlanta (2013-19).

A 2015 Pro Bowl selection and 2013 Pro Football Focus Defensive Rookie of the Year, Trufant has appeared in 105 games with 103 starts in his career, recording 349 tackles (288 solo), six sacks, 14 interceptions, 84 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

A native of Tacoma, Wash., Trufant played four years (2009-12) at Washington, starting in 47-of-50 games. He finished his collegiate career with 195 tackles (151), six interceptions and 39 passes defensed, while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior.