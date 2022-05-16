Raiders add three free agents

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Travis Koontz, CB Stanford Samuels III and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., the club announced Monday.

Koontz, an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, totaled 45 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Red Raiders after transferring from Ventura College. As a senior, he registered career highs with 21 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

Samuels III was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and saw action in two games, while spending the entire season on the practice squad. He played three years at Florida State, totaling eight interceptions in 37 career games.

Wheatley Jr. spent the 2021 season on the Chicago Bears' practice squad after playing collegiately at Stony Brook and Michigan. He played tight end in college and is the son of Tyrone Wheatley, who played 10 years in the NFL, including six seasons with the Raiders (1999-2004).