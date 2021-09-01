Raiders announce practice squad additions

Sep 01, 2021 at 03:40 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to their practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Table inside Article
Player Position
Brown, Jordan S
Bushman, Matt TE
Cotton Sr., Lester G
Emmons, B.J. RB
Green, Gerri DE
Hamilton, Devery T
Jackson, Robert CB
Morrissey, Jimmy C
Poutasi, Jeremiah OL
Ragas, Trey RB
Richardson, Max LB
Scott, Niles DT
Stoner, Dillon WR
Turner, DJ WR
Vickers, Kendal DE

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 52 players on the Silver and Black's current roster. (Last updated Tuesday, August 31)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 52

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 52

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Nick Bowers
3 / 52

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
4 / 52

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
5 / 52

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
6 / 52

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
7 / 52

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
8 / 52

LB Divine Deablo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake
9 / 52

RB Kenyan Drake

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
10 / 52

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
11 / 52

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
12 / 52

S Tyree Gillespie

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Denzelle Good
13 / 52

G Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
14 / 52

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
15 / 52

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs
16 / 52

CB Nate Hobbs

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito
17 / 52

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
18 / 52

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
19 / 52

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
20 / 52

C Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
21 / 52

DT Quinton Jefferson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
22 / 52

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
23 / 52

DE Malcolm Koonce

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
24 / 52

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
25 / 52

OL Alex Leatherwood

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
26 / 52

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
27 / 52

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
28 / 52

C Nick Martin

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Gerald McCoy
29 / 52

DT Gerald McCoy

Bill Feig/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller
30 / 52

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig
31 / 52

S Tre'von Moehrig

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Foster Moreau
32 / 52

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow
33 / 52

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.
34 / 52

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
35 / 52

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
36 / 52

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
37 / 52

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Keisean Nixon
38 / 52

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
39 / 52

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
40 / 52

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Darius Philon
41 / 52

DT Darius Philon

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
42 / 52

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
43 / 52

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
44 / 52

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
45 / 52

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
46 / 52

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
47 / 52

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
48 / 52

WR Willie Snead IV

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
49 / 52

S Roderic Teamer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas
50 / 52

DT Solomon Thomas

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
51 / 52

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
52 / 52

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
