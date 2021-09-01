Raiders announce practice squad additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to their practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.
|Player
|Position
|Brown, Jordan
|S
|Bushman, Matt
|TE
|Cotton Sr., Lester
|G
|Emmons, B.J.
|RB
|Green, Gerri
|DE
|Hamilton, Devery
|T
|Jackson, Robert
|CB
|Morrissey, Jimmy
|C
|Poutasi, Jeremiah
|OL
|Ragas, Trey
|RB
|Richardson, Max
|LB
|Scott, Niles
|DT
|Stoner, Dillon
|WR
|Turner, DJ
|WR
|Vickers, Kendal
|DE
