Raiders announce additional practice squad transactions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DB J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad, the club announced Thursday.

Reed, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back, spent time on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 before signing to the New York Giants active roster in 2021. He has appeared in 16 career games and totaled nine tackles (four solo) on defense and six stops on special teams.

Reed played three seasons (2017-19) at Georgia after transferring from Tulsa. As a senior in 2019, he was named All-SEC First Team by the coaches after starting all 13 games and recording 54 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Gurman, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before being waived at the end of training camp. He played two seasons (2020-21) at Toledo after transferring from Edinboro University, where he was named first-team All-PSAC in 2019.