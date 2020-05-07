Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|Eberle, Dominik
|K
|6-1
|186
|Utah State
|Mariner, Siaosi
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Utah State
|Panasiuk, Mike
|DT
|6-3
|294
|Michigan State
Eberle: Played four years at Utah State, appearing in 43 games and finishing his collegiate career as the most decorated kicker in program history...Left the program as the school's all-time leader in points scored (359), points per game (8.34), FGs made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (1.000), consecutive PATs (167) and FGs from 50-plus yards (four)...As a senior, connected on 21-of-24 FG attempts in 13 games and totaled 108 points…Was a perfect 45-for-45 on PATs…Garnered Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American, second-team Senior CLASS All-American, first-team All-Mountain West and Phil Steele Publication's first-team All-Mountain West honors…Also named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week three times.
Mariner: Played one year at Utah State after transferring from Utah...Played in a combined 49 career games with 35 starts, totaling 115 receptions for 1,772 yards (15.4 avg.) and 14 TDs...As a senior at Utah State, started 13 games and established career highs in receptions (63), yards (987) and TDs (10)...Named second-team All-Mountain West and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
Panasiuk: Played four years at Michigan State, seeing action in 51 games with 41 starts...Totaled 100 tackles (40 solo), including 18 for loss, four sacks, two INTs, six passes defensed and one forced fumble...As a senior in 2019, played in 13 games with 12 starts, posting a career-high 36 tackles (13), including nine for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed...Named honorable mention All-Big Ten by media and coaches and named second-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.