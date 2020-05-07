Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

Eberle: Played four years at Utah State, appearing in 43 games and finishing his collegiate career as the most decorated kicker in program history...Left the program as the school's all-time leader in points scored (359), points per game (8.34), FGs made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (1.000), consecutive PATs (167) and FGs from 50-plus yards (four)...As a senior, connected on 21-of-24 FG attempts in 13 games and totaled 108 points…Was a perfect 45-for-45 on PATs…Garnered Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American, second-team Senior CLASS All-American, first-team All-Mountain West and Phil Steele Publication's first-team All-Mountain West honors…Also named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week three times.

Mariner: Played one year at Utah State after transferring from Utah...Played in a combined 49 career games with 35 starts, totaling 115 receptions for 1,772 yards (15.4 avg.) and 14 TDs...As a senior at Utah State, started 13 games and established career highs in receptions (63), yards (987) and TDs (10)...Named second-team All-Mountain West and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.