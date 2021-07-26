Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

Jul 26, 2021 at 02:26 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp, the club announced Monday.

Table inside Article
Coach Position Group
Stephen Adegoke Defensive Backs
Damon Allen Quarterbacks
Satyen Bhakta Defensive Line
Corey Ivy Special Teams
Isaac Parker Offensive Line

Adegoke: Enters first season as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan after being in the same role with Florida from 2019-21…Played three seasons at Mississippi State (2016-18) following two years at San Diego Mesa College (2014-16)…Originally joined the Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on at safety before becoming a scholarship player…Totaled 14 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 16 career games…Played alongside with current Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (2017-18) and defensive end Gerri Green (2016-18) at Mississippi State.

Allen: Currently serves as Ambassador and Special Advisor for the Toronto Argonauts and remains involved in his Quarterback Academy (D9 QB Academy)…Finished his 23-year playing career as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the Canadian Football League (CFL)…His CFL career spanned three decades, winning four Grey Cup Championships (1987, 1993, 2000, 2004), three Grey Cup MVP Awards (1987, 1993, 2004) and one CFL Most Outstanding Player Award (2005)…Played with six different teams, including the Edmonton Eskimos, Ottawa Rough Riders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts…Upon retiring in 2008, he was professional football's all-time passing leader with 72,381 yards and held the CFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 11,914 yards…Also held the CFL record for most pass attempts (9,138), most completions (5,158) and most touchdown passes (394)…Enshrined in the CFL Hall of Fame in 2012 and entered Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2018…Younger brother of Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen.

Bhakta: Currently serves as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for Cornell…Joined the Big Red in 2013, working with linebackers in his first three seasons and the defensive line the last four…Took over as the program's recruiting coordinator in 2015…Spent two seasons at Division II Colorado School of Mines where he coached the defensive line after spending two years in the same role with Susquehanna and three seasons at his alma mater, Temple, as the assistant defensive line coach…Played quarterback for the Owls from 2001-04…Also interned as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow for the Kansas City Chiefs (2011), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012) and Chicago Bears (2019).

Ivy: Spent nine seasons in the NFL and made stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-04), St. Louis Rams (2005) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-09)…Appeared in 113 career games with 21 starts at cornerback, totaling 176 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, 27 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries…Was a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII team coached by current Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden…Named the Ed Block Courage Award winner of the Ravens in 2006…Currently serves as a volunteer defensive assistant at Central Florida…Has participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011), New York Jets (2012, 2015-16), Indianapolis Colts (2013) Arizona Cardinals (2014) and Baltimore Ravens (2018).

Parker: Enters his third year as head coach and offensive coordinator at Willamette University…Previously served as the offensive coordinator at Lewis & Clark College from 2015-18…Prior to coaching at Lewis & Clark, was the head coach for three seasons at McNary High School in Keizer, Ore. …Competed at offensive line at Willamette from 1998-2002 where he was a three-year starter and a two-year team captain…Was a member of the program's 1999 Northwest Conference Championship team and garnered first-team All-Northwest Conference honors two times…Participated in the NCAA/NFL Coaches Academy in 2017 and took part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2018 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship
Established in 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program provides NFL coaching experience to a diverse group of coaches every year. The program, which was named after the man who conceived the idea -- late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh -- exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches, and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs. Walsh introduced the concept to the league in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches into his San Francisco 49ers' training camp.

Since its inception, nearly 2,000 minority coaches have participated in the program with support from all 32 clubs during offseason workouts, minicamps, and training camp.

Related Content

news

Raiders add Corliss Waitman, waive Dominik Eberle 

Waitman joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves heading into 2021 Training Camp.
news

DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

East-West Shrine Bowl heads to Las Vegas in 2022

America's longest-running college football all-star game will be played at Allegiant Stadium during NFL Pro Bowl week.
news

Tre'von Moehrig signs rookie deal

Moehrig was selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Raiders add CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee

The Raiders have signed free agents CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee, the club announced Thursday.
news

Three Raiders to take part in inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, QB Coaching Summit

DuJuan Daniels, Dwayne Joseph and Kirby Wilson will represent the Silver and Black at next week's professional development events.
news

Raiders add former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Wreh-Wilson joins the Silver and Black having spent the last five seasons with the Falcons.
Advertising