Raiders announce new hires and promotions to executive leadership team

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have announced two new appointments and two promotions to its executive leadership team. Working closely with team President Sandra Douglass Morgan, this multidisciplinary, highly experienced group of professionals will help guide the future of the Raiders by cultivating a culture of excellence both on and off the field.

"To deliver wins off the field, there needs to be extraordinary talent leading our institution and a culture of collaboration and accountability at all levels," said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "That starts with a world-class leadership team that is both committed to our mission and reflects our fan base and communities touched by our organization. I look forward to working with this dynamic group of leaders as we meet the high standard of excellence that the Raiders, our partners, and our community expect."

These four highly accomplished professionals include:

Kristen Banks has been appointed Senior Vice President, Marketing. A marketing leader with more than 15 years of experience, Banks has extensive expertise working with global brands to drive national and international data-driven, direct-to-consumer campaigns, while identifying new avenues and channels for content monetization. Prior to joining the Raiders, Banks served as Vice President, Digital Products at the Ultimate Fighting Championship and was Manager, Consumer Brand Marketing at Universal Orlando Resort. She holds a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies from Florida Southern College and a master's degree in organizational communication from the University of Denver.

Heather DeSanto has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. In her current role as Vice President, DeSanto drives organizational effectiveness through various Human Resources programming and supports management on all major initiatives impacting employees, while developing relevant programs and strategies. DeSanto possesses more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources, spanning hospitality, gaming, and spectator sports. Previously, DeSanto served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for The Venetian and was Vice President of Human Resources at Marina Bay Sands. She holds a bachelor's degree from San Jose State University.

Mike Newquist has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Newquist brings three decades of leadership experience in operations, ticket sales, strategic planning, and business analytics. Prior to joining the Raiders, Newquist served as President, Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and was Senior Vice President, Event Development at the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Endeavor. He began his career in ticket sales with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lake Forest College.

Piper Overstreet-White has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Government and Community Relations. Overstreet-White will continue to lead the club's legislative efforts at the local, state, and federal levels while advancing initiatives that engage stakeholders around the Raiders' strategic business priorities. She will also manage the Community Relations and Football Development divisions, ensuring alignment and cohesion with the Raiders Foundation. Prior to joining the Raiders, Overstreet-White was Partner and President of Government Affairs at the Griffin Company. She received a bachelor's degree in political science from Hampton University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.