Raiders announce reserve/future signings - 12.30.19

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed the following six players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
All six signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Aruna, Ade
|DE
|6-5
|263
|2
|Tulane
|Brown, Jordan
|DB
|6-0
|197
|R
|Iowa
|Donnerson, Kendall
|DE
|6-3
|249
|1
|Southeast Missouri
|Kalis, Kyle
|OL
|6-4
|306
|2
|Michigan
|Magnuson, Erik
|C
|6-6
|300
|3
|Michigan
|Ratliff-Williams, Anthony
|WR
|6-1
|205
|R
|North Carolina