Raiders announce reserve/future signings - 12.30.19

Dec 30, 2019 at 03:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
generic-main-102319

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed the following six players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.

All six signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.Exp.College
Aruna, AdeDE6-52632Tulane
Brown, JordanDB6-0197RIowa
Donnerson, KendallDE6-32491Southeast Missouri
Kalis, KyleOL6-43062Michigan
Magnuson, ErikC6-63003Michigan
Ratliff-Williams, AnthonyWR6-1205RNorth Carolina

