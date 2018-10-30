Raiders Announce Transactions - 10.30.18

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have elevated LB James Cowser to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the Reserve/Retired List, the club announced Tuesday.

Cowser was originally signed by the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Now in his third year, he has appeared in 22 contests, made 28 tackles (21), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Rodgers-Cromartie, an 11-year veteran originally drafted in the first round (16th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, was signed by the team as a free agent this past August. He appeared in all seven contests this season, making one start, and recorded six tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.