Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.

Riddick, a 5-foot-9, 201-pound running back, enters his first season with the Silver and Black following a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos in 2019. Prior to the Broncos, Riddick spent his first six seasons (2013-18) with the Detroit Lions after being drafted in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Riddick has appeared in 84 contests with 19 starts over his career, compiling 288 rush attempts for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 285 receptions for 2,238 yards and an additional 19 scores.

In 2019, Riddick was placed on the Reserve/Injured List due to a shoulder injury for the entirety of the campaign in his lone season the Broncos. Riddick registered at least 50 receptions in four consecutive seasons prior with the Lions from 2015-18, while posting a career-high 80 in 2015 to go along with 697 receiving yards. His 80 receptions that season tied for most in the NFL among running backs while his 697 receiving yards ranked second. As a rusher, Riddick set career highs in carries (92) and yards (357) during the 2016 campaign in just 10 appearances.

Emanuel, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders having spent four seasons (2015-18) with the Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted in the fifth round (153rd overall) by the club in the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons of action, Emanuel has appeared in 63 contests and made 32 starts, recording 129 tackles (81 solo), four sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In his most recent season in 2018, Emanuel appeared in all 16 contests for the third time in his career and made seven starts, logging 26 stops (19), one sack and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.