Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Ateman, Marcell
|WR
|6-4
|215
|2
|Oklahoma State
|Bowers, Nick
|TE
|6-4
|260
|R
|Penn State
|Cotton Sr., Lester
|C
|6-4
|335
|1
|Alabama
|Doss, Keelan
|WR
|6-3
|215
|1
|UC Davis
|Harper, Madre
|DB
|6-2
|190
|R
|Southern Illinois
|Mabin, Dylan
|CB
|6-1
|195
|1
|Fordham
|Panasiuk, Mike
|DT
|6-4
|300
|R
|Michigan State
|Phillips, Justin
|LB
|6-0
|235
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Pierson-El, De’Mornay
|WR
|5-9
|190
|1
|Nebraska
|Seymour, Kamaal
|T
|6-6
|310
|R
|Rutgers
|White, Javin
|LB
|6-2
|211
|R
|UNLV
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Emanuel, Kyle
|LB
|6-3
|250
|5
|North Dakota State
|Jones, Datone
|DE
|6-4
|285
|7
|UCLA
|Riddick, Theo
|RB
|5-10
|197
|7
|Notre Dame
|Smith, Chris
|DE
|6-1
|266
|7
|Arkansas
|Wilber, Kyle
|LB
|6-4
|240
|9
|Wake Forest
|Young, Sam
|T
|6-8
|302
|11
|Notre Dame
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Kush, Eric
|G
|6-4
|317
|8
|California (Pa.)
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Lawson, Nevin
|CB
|5-10
|190
|7
|Utah State
Additionally, the Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Miami Dolphins. As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send RB Lynn Bowden Jr. and a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.