Raiders announce transactions for initial 53-man roster

Sep 05, 2020 at 03:12 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Saturday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 2 Oklahoma State
Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 260 R Penn State
Cotton Sr., Lester C 6-4 335 1 Alabama
Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 1 UC Davis
Harper, Madre DB 6-2 190 R Southern Illinois
Mabin, Dylan CB 6-1 195 1 Fordham
Panasiuk, Mike DT 6-4 300 R Michigan State
Phillips, Justin LB 6-0 235 1 Oklahoma State
Pierson-El, De’Mornay WR 5-9 190 1 Nebraska
Seymour, Kamaal T 6-6 310 R Rutgers
White, Javin LB 6-2 211 R UNLV

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Emanuel, Kyle LB 6-3 250 5 North Dakota State
Jones, Datone DE 6-4 285 7 UCLA
Riddick, Theo RB 5-10 197 7 Notre Dame
Smith, Chris DE 6-1 266 7 Arkansas
Wilber, Kyle LB 6-4 240 9 Wake Forest
Young, Sam T 6-8 302 11 Notre Dame

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Kush, Eric G 6-4 317 8 California (Pa.)

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Lawson, Nevin CB 5-10 190 7 Utah State

Additionally, the Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Miami Dolphins. As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send RB Lynn Bowden Jr. and a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

Advertising