Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings 

Coney: Played four years at Notre Dame, seeing action in 50 games with 29 starts…Started all 20 contests over his final two seasons with the Fighting Irish, topping 100 tackles in both years…Career totals include 314 tackles (159 solo), 24.5 for loss, seven sacks and one INT.

Cotton Sr.: Played four years at Alabama, starting in a combined 28 contests, including 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard…In 2018, helped the offense rank No. 3 in the nation in scoring (45.6 avg.) and No. 6 in total offense (522.0 avg.).

Doss: Played four years at UC Davis, appearing in 44 contests and setting program records for career receptions (312), receiving yards (4,069) and 100-yard games (19)…Tallied 28 career receiving TDs, the most in the program's Division I history….Was coached by the Raiders' staff at the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl…As a senior in 2018, earned consensus All-American honors for the second-straight year.

Farmer: Spent four years at Penn State, appearing in 52 games and making 28 starts…Career totals include 130 tackles (59 solo), including 12.5 for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2018.

Ingold: Spent four years at Wisconsin, appearing in 51 games with 11 starts…Over his career, recorded 103 carries for 343 yards (3.3 avg.) with 17 TDs, averaging a rushing score on every 6.1 attempts…Added 14 receptions for 185 yards and four TDs…Was coached by the Raiders' staff at the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl Three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

James: Played three years at UCLA, seeing action in 35 games while making 32 starts…Started at both left and right tackle during his career…Started all 12 contests at left tackle as a senior in 2018… Named to the Athletic Director's Academic Honor Roll.

Maybin: In four years at Fordham, played in 42 contests and made 31 starts…Career totals include 149 tackles (125 solo), including 6.5 for loss, one INT, 40 passes defensed and two forced fumbles…Started nine contests as a senior in 2018, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors for the second consecutive season after logging 49 stops, an INT-TD and a team-high 10 passes defensed.

McNeil: Played four years at Louisville, seeing action in 48 games with 46 starts…Made starts at both guard and tackle throughout his career…Started all 12 contests as a senior in 2018, including eight at right tackle, three at right guard and one at left guard.

Nixon: Played two seasons at South Carolina after transferring from Arizona Western College…Over his two seasons with the Gamecocks, appeared in 24 games and made 12 starts, compiling 71 tackles (40 solo), 1.5 for loss, two INTs, nine passes defensed and one fumble recovery…Led the team with nine passes defensed as a senior after appearing in 12 contests with 11 starts.