Tuesday, May 05, 2020 01:58 PM

Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following four undrafted free agents, the club announced Tuesday.

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College
Bowers, Nick TE 6-4 265 Penn State
Harper, Madre CB 6-1 196 Southern Illinois
McCullough, Liam LS 6-2 249 Ohio State
White, Javin LB 6-2 211 UNLV

Bowers: Played four years at Penn State, seeing action in 26 games with two starts…Career totals included 17 career receptions for 279 yards and five TDs…As a senior in 2019, was selected to the All-Big Ten team after appearing in 13 contests and with two starts, logging career highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (214) and TDs (three).

Harper: Played two years at Southern Illinois after transferring from Oklahoma State…In his two years at Southern Illinois, played in 21 games and made 15 starts, compiling 88 tackles (72 solo), including one for loss, a half-sack, two INTs, 20 passes defensed and one forced fumble…As a senior in 2019, played in a career-high 11 contests with 10 starts, posting 42 stops (30), including one for loss, two INTs and 14 passes defensed en route to Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition after ranking 17th in the nation with 1.3 passes defensed per game. 

McCullough: Played four years at Ohio State, appearing primarily as the program's long snapper…Handled long-snapping duties in 54-of-55 contests during his collegiate career, missing just one game due to illness…Was successful on 577 consecutive snaps and was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as a senior, an award given annually to the nation's top long-snapper, after tying a career high with 14 games played.

White: Played four years at UNLV, appearing in 43 games and making 29 starts for the program…Career totals include 201 tackles (124 solo), including 18 for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine INTs, 15 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named to the UNLV All-Decade Team at linebacker after finishing sixth in Rebels history in INTs and third in forced fumbles…As a senior in 2019, started all 12 contests and was named to the Butkus Award watch list, while being recognized as All-Mountain West honorable mention after posting 79 stops (54), including 8.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, there INTs, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In corresponding transactions, the Raiders have waived TE Paul ButlerLB Te'von ConeyDE Kendall DonnersonOL Kyle KalisQB DeShone Kizer and LB Quentin Poling.

Related Content

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.
Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights
news

Nexstar Broadcasting and Raiders reach multi-market, multi-year agreement on content partnership, pre-season broadcast rights

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have reached an exclusive agreement on a content partnership and broadcast rights that will deliver Raiders' pre-season football games and a variety of related programming to five Nexstar television markets across three states.
NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity
news

NFL announces new steps to enhance diversity

League increases opportunities for career development and advancement through enhanced mobility changes and Rooney Rule expansion.
Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara
news

Raiders sign cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Prince Amukamara, the team announced Monday.
KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension
news

KVVU FOX5 named Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders with multi-year extension

FOX5 Las Vegas and the Raiders announced today the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 24-19. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Raiders sign running back Devontae Booker

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent RB Devontae Booker, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents
news

Raiders announce additional undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Sam Young is shown in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Last week the Miami Dolphins tried assigning eight players to help with pass protection, and even that didn’t prevent Ryan Tannehill from getting hit. And now the Dolphins have to block Khalil Mack. (Winslow Townson/File)
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce transactions - 5.6.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El
news

Raiders re-sign wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent WR De'Mornay Pierson-El, the club announced Thursday.
Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Clemson guard John Simpson with the 109th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising