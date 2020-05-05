Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

Bowers: Played four years at Penn State, seeing action in 26 games with two starts…Career totals included 17 career receptions for 279 yards and five TDs…As a senior in 2019, was selected to the All-Big Ten team after appearing in 13 contests and with two starts, logging career highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (214) and TDs (three).

Harper: Played two years at Southern Illinois after transferring from Oklahoma State…In his two years at Southern Illinois, played in 21 games and made 15 starts, compiling 88 tackles (72 solo), including one for loss, a half-sack, two INTs, 20 passes defensed and one forced fumble…As a senior in 2019, played in a career-high 11 contests with 10 starts, posting 42 stops (30), including one for loss, two INTs and 14 passes defensed en route to Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition after ranking 17th in the nation with 1.3 passes defensed per game.

McCullough: Played four years at Ohio State, appearing primarily as the program's long snapper…Handled long-snapping duties in 54-of-55 contests during his collegiate career, missing just one game due to illness…Was successful on 577 consecutive snaps and was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as a senior, an award given annually to the nation's top long-snapper, after tying a career high with 14 games played.

White: Played four years at UNLV, appearing in 43 games and making 29 starts for the program…Career totals include 201 tackles (124 solo), including 18 for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine INTs, 15 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…Named to the UNLV All-Decade Team at linebacker after finishing sixth in Rebels history in INTs and third in forced fumbles…As a senior in 2019, started all 12 contests and was named to the Butkus Award watch list, while being recognized as All-Mountain West honorable mention after posting 79 stops (54), including 8.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, there INTs, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.