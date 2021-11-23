Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Nov 23, 2021 at 03:03 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MealsRelease_thumb_112321

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders once again provided Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure Southern Nevada families. Members of the Las Vegas Raiders Family Association (LVRFA), which consists of Raiders staff, coaches, players, Alumni, Raiderettes, as well as their families and significant others, gathered to give back to the Las Vegas community, by volunteering for two activities. 

The Raiders organization, the Raiders Foundation, and Smith's provided financial donations to purchase Thanksgiving meal boxes that LVRFA members assembled at the Three Square Food Bank headquarters. Today, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders, LVRFA members, Alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and Raiderettes assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium that was facilitated by Three Square for the Food Bank's clients. In addition, the Raiders offensive line and coaches made a financial donation that will provide over 28,000 meals to families throughout the holiday season.

The Raiders conducted a similar activity in 2019 and 2020, partnering with Smith's Distribution Center in Henderson at their 482,000 square-foot distribution center, to assemble Thanksgiving food boxes to Southern Nevada families in need. Following assembly in 2020, the Raiders and Three Square Food Bank also coordinated handing out the food boxes to Las Vegas area families during a drive-through distribution activity at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

Teamer returns to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
news

Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 am–3 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.
news

Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Manica's sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life.
news

Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

The DJ has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.
news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
Advertising