Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders once again provided Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure Southern Nevada families. Members of the Las Vegas Raiders Family Association (LVRFA), which consists of Raiders staff, coaches, players, Alumni, Raiderettes, as well as their families and significant others, gathered to give back to the Las Vegas community, by volunteering for two activities.

The Raiders organization, the Raiders Foundation, and Smith's provided financial donations to purchase Thanksgiving meal boxes that LVRFA members assembled at the Three Square Food Bank headquarters. Today, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders, LVRFA members, Alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and Raiderettes assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium that was facilitated by Three Square for the Food Bank's clients. In addition, the Raiders offensive line and coaches made a financial donation that will provide over 28,000 meals to families throughout the holiday season.