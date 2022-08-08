Raiders assist Las Vegas students with back-to-school haircuts, beautician services

HENDERSON, Nev. – It is equally important for students to look good and feel good as they start the new school year. With that in mind, and as Las Vegas area students return to campus today, the Las Vegas Raiders partnered with five local businesses to provide them with free back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.

Teaming up with the Raiders were Masterpiece Barber School on East Bonanza Road, Original Barber School on South Pecos, 5 Star Barbershop on West Ann Road, Fade 'Em All Summerlin on West Sahara and Expertise Cosmetology Institute on East Lake Mead South Boulevard as well as their North Stella Road location, which provided beautician services.