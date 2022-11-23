Raiders assist Southern Nevada community for Thanksgiving, offensive line makes 'Turkey Time' donation, distributes meals

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders once again provided Thanksgiving meals to Southern Nevada residents in need of food assistance. Yesterday, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line assisted with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium that was facilitated by Three Square Food Bank.

In addition to handing off meal boxes, Raiders players Alex Bars, Sebastian Gutierrez, Andre James, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Brandon Parker and John Simpson also engaged with the participating families, taking photos, signing autographs and wishing a Happy Thanksgiving and Holiday season.

This marked the ninth straight year that the members of the Raiders offensive line have assisted food-insecure families, beginning in Oakland and now in Las Vegas, in an activity they tab as "Turkey time with the O-line." Raiders Alumni Roy Hart, Teyo Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Rod Martin and Mike Siani also were on hand to lend their support to the community event that took place in the Allegiant Stadium parking lot.

"It's so cool to see the O-line come together and give back to the Las Vegas community," said tackle Kolton Miller, who is the longest tenured offensive lineman on the Raiders roster along with Parker. "We are honored to be able to extend this tradition to the residents of Las Vegas. It's a blessing and this is what Thanksgiving is all about."