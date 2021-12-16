Raiders at Browns: How to watch the Silver and Black play on Saturday

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

(iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on

Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage