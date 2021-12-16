Raiders at Browns: How to watch the Silver and Black play on Saturday

Dec 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) travel to face the Cleveland Browns (7-6) for Week 15.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

FirstEnergy Stadium

Saturday, December 18

1:30 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network: NFLN
Play-by-play: Joe Davis
Color Analyst: Kurt Warner
Sideline/Field: Steve Wyche
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Westwood One Sports
Play-by-play: Scott Graham
Color Analyst: Ross Tucker
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our FacebookInstagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Related Content

news

Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the two teams duke it out at Arrowhead Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) for Week 14.
news

Raiders vs. Washington Football Team: How to watch the Silver and Black take on their latest NFC East opponent

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome Washington to Allegiant Stadium for Week 13.
news

Raiders at Cowboys: How to watch the holiday showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back in the win column with a Thanksgiving Day matchup in Texas.
news

Raiders vs. Bengals: How to watch the Silver and Black face off against Joe Burrow and Co. on Sunday

The Raiders host their second-straight home game, looking for a pivotal win.
news

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes duel in primetime

The Silver and Black play host to their AFC West rival this Sunday with the division lead on the line.
news

Raiders vs. Eagles: How to watch the Silver and Black's Week 7 clash

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to go into their bye week with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the two division rivals square off

The Las Vegas Raiders face their second division rival of the season this Sunday when they meet the Broncos in Denver.
news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Raiders at Chargers: How to watch the primetime AFC West showdown 

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) take on division rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) in primetime on Monday Night Football.
news

Raiders vs. Dolphins: How to watch the Week 3 battle

The Las Vegas Raiders look to continue their winning streak this Sunday when hosting the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders at Steelers: How to watch the team's first road game of 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to go 2-0 this Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Advertising