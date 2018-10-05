Raiders at Chargers: How to watch the AFC West showdown

Storm Los Angeles will commence this Sunday.
The Oakland Raiders are headed back to the City of Angels this weekend, as they get ready to face the Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., and attempt to notch their second win of the season. Division games are typically a little different; the players coaching staffs are familiar with one another, and fighting for AFC West supremacy adds to the overall effort from both sides. We'll see if the Raiders can win their first away game of the season.
Here's how to watch the Silver and Black in Week 5:
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
StubHub Center
Sunday, October 7
1:05 p.m. PT
Broadcast Information
Television:
CBS
Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
Color analyst: Trent Green & Bruce Arians
Sideline: Melanie Collins
Radio:
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KCBS 740-AM/106.9-FM Listen Live Here
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Sideline: Chris Townsend
Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico
Online
Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.
If you're an in-market fan, you can watch Derek Carr and the Raiders face the Chargers this Sunday on your phone! New in 2018, live local and primetime games are available in the NFL App for all fans on their phones and tablets, regardless of their mobile provider. You can download the NFL app to watch the Raiders live when they're on-the-go.
Game Feed
In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from the game, follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com.
NFL Game Pass
Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.
International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!
NFL Game Pass provides ON DEMAND replays of all 256 Regular Season Games, Playoff Games and Super Bowl, On-Demand, in HD in the United States.