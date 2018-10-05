Raiders at Chargers: How to watch the AFC West showdown

Storm Los Angeles will commence this Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders are headed back to the City of Angels this weekend, as they get ready to face the Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., and attempt to notch their second win of the season. Division games are typically a little different; the players coaching staffs are familiar with one another, and fighting for AFC West supremacy adds to the overall effort from both sides. We'll see if the Raiders can win their first away game of the season.

Here's how to watch the Silver and Black in Week 5:

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

StubHub Center

Sunday, October 7

1:05 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information

Television:

CBS

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Color analyst: Trent Green & Bruce Arians

Sideline: Melanie Collins

Radio:

Raiders Radio Network

Flagship: KCBS 740-AM/106.9-FM Listen Live Here

Play-by-play: Brent Musburger

Color analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Sideline: Chris Townsend

Spanish Flagship: La Z 1490-AM/107.5-FM

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color analyst: Ambrosio Rico

Online

Be sure to follow along with the Raiders.com or listen live in-market with our official mobile app.

If you're an in-market fan, you can watch Derek Carr and the Raiders face the Chargers this Sunday on your phone! New in 2018, live local and primetime games are available in the NFL App for all fans on their phones and tablets, regardless of their mobile provider. You can download the NFL app to watch the Raiders live when they're on-the-go.

Game Feed

In case you're unable to follow along on a television set, or just want to view live updates from the game, follow along with the Oakland Raiders Official Game Feed on Raiders.com.

NFL Game Pass

Watch Friday's game ON DEMAND online with the NFL Game Pass after the game. In fact, you can watch just about every NFL preseason game online with Game Pass.

International fans in select countries can watch regular season games LIVE online as well. Game Pass is also available in Europe!