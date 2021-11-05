Raiders at Giants: How to watch the Silver and Black's gridiron battle in New York

Nov 05, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) will try to get their third-consecutive win this Sunday as they face the New York Giants (2-6).

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium

Sunday, November 7

10 a.m. PDT

Television Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline/Field: Melanie Collins
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our FacebookInstagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.4.21

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black get ready for their Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle D.J. Fluker (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Chris McFadden and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders equipment assistant Chris McFadden and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) and tight end Daniel Helm (86) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) and tight end Daniel Helm (86) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia has a good history coaching against his hometown team

Here are six storylines to watch for going into this Sunday's road game against the New York Giants.
news

Raiders Family mourns passing of John Marshall

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Marshall family at this time.
news

What They're Saying: Giants discuss facing a 'well-balanced' Raiders team

See what Giants' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 9 matchup.
news

Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report: Raiders healthy, Barkley ruled out for Giants

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Giants.
Advertising