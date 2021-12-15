Raiders awarded NFL marketing rights in Mexico

Dec 15, 2021 at 03:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The NFL announced Dec. 15 that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across eight different countries. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been awarded marketing rights in Mexico for at least a five-year term, in which the team can employ in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market as they do domestically.

Clubs can begin to activate in their awarded markets on January 1, 2022.

