Raiders awarded NFL marketing rights in Mexico

The NFL announced Dec. 15 that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across eight different countries. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been awarded marketing rights in Mexico for at least a five-year term, in which the team can employ in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market as they do domestically.
Clubs can begin to activate in their awarded markets on January 1, 2022.