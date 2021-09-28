Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. – As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada – Engelstad, Desert Pines, Agassi, and James Clubhouses for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.

The DISCOVERY Children's Museum is offering a series of events as part of their recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The museum partnered with the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas to host a series of activities including a Grito ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence. The museum also created themed exhibits centered on art, music and dance, national flags, Latin American art and textiles.

The Raiders' invitees were presented with Raiders caps and additional Silver & Black-themed items before being accompanied by Raider Rusher and members of the Raiderettes through an arts and crafts activity making papel picado, a Mexican folk art.

In 2018, the Raiders joined the ECO City Gallery at DISCOVERY Children's Museum for a Kids Construction Zone exhibit, an informative, interactive replica of Allegiant Stadium and its eco-friendly practices. That space was reimagined in 2021 to add elements of the completed stadium project to the exhibit.

The Raiders involved students in that exhibit three years ago, having invited CCSD elementary school students who won the Raiders Kids Construction Zone Drawing Contest to participate in the official exhibit groundbreaking. Each student's artwork was presented on a shovel displayed in the exhibit. In addition, the entire 3rd grade class from Gene Ward Elementary School were the first visitors to the Raiders Kids Construction Zone at DISCOVERY Children's Museum.

A year later, the Raiders participated in a private mix and mingle event for Clark County public, charter and private school teachers at DISCOVERY Children's Museum. Educators explored the exhibits and learned about opportunities and programs including field trip subsidies that the Raiders provided to Title I schools throughout Clark County.