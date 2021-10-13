Raiders-Broncos Week 6 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
In the first injury report for Week 6, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hip) was the only Raider to not participate in practice due to injury. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Darren Waller did not participate due to veteran rest days, while defensive end Carl Nassib did not participate for a personal reason.
Additionally, five Raiders were limited in practice: cornerback Brandon Facyson (hip), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back), safety Dallin Leavitt (knee), linebacker Cory Littleton (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|Peyton Barber
|RB
|Toe
|FP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Hip
|LP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Hip
|DNP
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Shoulder
|FP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|LP
|Dallin Leavitt
|S
|Knee
|LP
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Pectoral
|FP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|NIR-personal/ribs
|DNP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|NIR-rest/knee
|DNP
|Brandon Parker
|T
|Ribs
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Toe
|FP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NIR-rest/knee
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
Notably for the Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon III was a non-participant in practice due to a hip injury. Cornerback Mike Ford (knee) and safety Kareem Jackson (back) also did not participate, as well as linebacker Alexander Johnson, who had a veterans rest day.
Outside linebacker and eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller was limited in practice due to veterans rest.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Hip
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back
|DNP
|Alexander Johnson
|ILB
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Bobby Massie
|T
|NIR-rest
|LP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Back
|LP
|Von Miller
|OLB
|NIR-rest
|LP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Wrist
|FP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hand
|FP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed