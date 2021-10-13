Raiders-Broncos Week 6 Injury Report

Oct 13, 2021 at 04:19 PM
Rachel Gossen

Las Vegas Raiders:

In the first injury report for Week 6, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (hip) was the only Raider to not participate in practice due to injury. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Darren Waller did not participate due to veteran rest days, while defensive end Carl Nassib did not participate for a personal reason.

Additionally, five Raiders were limited in practice: cornerback Brandon Facyson (hip), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back), safety Dallin Leavitt (knee), linebacker Cory Littleton (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Shoulder FP
Peyton Barber RB Toe FP
Brandon Facyson CB Hip LP
Johnathan Hankins DT Hip DNP
Casey Hayward CB Knee FP
Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder FP
Alec Ingold FB Shoulder FP
Quinton Jefferson DT Back LP
Dallin Leavitt S Knee LP
Cory Littleton LB Shoulder LP
Kolton Miller T Pectoral FP
Carl Nassib DE NIR-personal/ribs DNP
Yannick Ngakoue DE NIR-rest/knee DNP
Brandon Parker T Ribs FP
Denzel Perryman LB Toe FP
Roderic Teamer S Ankle LP
Darren Waller TE NIR-rest/knee DNP

Denver Broncos:

Notably for the Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon III was a non-participant in practice due to a hip injury. Cornerback Mike Ford (knee) and safety Kareem Jackson (back) also did not participate, as well as linebacker Alexander Johnson, who had a veterans rest day.

Outside linebacker and eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller was limited in practice due to veterans rest.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mike Ford CB Knee DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Hip DNP
Kareem Jackson S Back DNP
Alexander Johnson ILB NIR-rest DNP
Bobby Massie T NIR-rest LP
Mike Purcell DL Back LP
Von Miller OLB NIR-rest LP
Ronald Darby CB Hamstring FP
Shelby Harris DE Wrist FP
Justin Simmons S Hand FP
Courtland Sutton WR Ankle FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

