Raiders claim CB Javelin Guidry, place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Sep 12, 2022 at 02:35 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Guidry_thumb_091222

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed CB Javelin Guidry via waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the club announced Monday.

Guidry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2020 and played two seasons with the club, where he appeared in 28 games with five starts and totaled 66 tackles (47 solo), three passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

In 2021, Guidry played in all 17 games with three starts and recorded 45 tackles (32) and three passes defensed. As a rookie in 2020, he posted 21 tackles (15) and four forced fumbles. His four forced fumbles were tied for the most by any rookie in 2020 and tied for third-most among all players that season.

A native of Murieta, Calif., Guidry played three seasons (2016-19) at Utah, where he appeared in 41 games with 25 starts and totaled 121 tackles, three interceptions including one returned for a TD, 22 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He was a two-time honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Anthony Averett on the Reserve/Injured List.

