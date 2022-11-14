Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed DL Jerry Tillery via waivers, the club announced Monday.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career with the club, totaling 106 tackles (57 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
In 2021, Tillery started 15 games and registered career highs in tackles (51), sacks (4.5), quarterback hits (14) and tackles for loss (six).
A native of Shreveport, La., Tillery played four seasons (2015-18) at Notre Dame, appearing in 50 career games and finishing with 135 tackles (70), 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.