Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career with the club, totaling 106 tackles (57 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.