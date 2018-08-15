Raiders Claim DT Gabe Wright; Place DT Ahtyba Rubin on IR

Wright was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over his three-year career, 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle has spent time with the Lions (2015), Cleveland Browns (2016) and most recently the Dolphins in 2017. His career totals include 13 games played with one start, while recording 13 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defensed.