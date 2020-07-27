Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Roos, a 6-foot-3, 302-pound guard, joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons (2017-19) with the Seahawks after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over his career, Roos has appeared in 14 games.

Last season, Roos tied a career high, appearing in seven contests. He spent the 2018 campaign on the team's practice squad after also appearing in seven games as a rookie in 2017.

A native of Celina, Texas, Roos was a four-year starter at Purdue. He appeared in 47 games with 42 starts as a Boilermaker, including starting in his last 38 in a row.