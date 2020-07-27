Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.
Roos, a 6-foot-3, 302-pound guard, joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons (2017-19) with the Seahawks after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over his career, Roos has appeared in 14 games.
Last season, Roos tied a career high, appearing in seven contests. He spent the 2018 campaign on the team's practice squad after also appearing in seven games as a rookie in 2017.
A native of Celina, Texas, Roos was a four-year starter at Purdue. He appeared in 47 games with 42 starts as a Boilermaker, including starting in his last 38 in a row.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have Waived/NFI DE Ade Aruna. He was signed as a reserve/future free agent this past December after originally being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (218th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and joining the Raiders' practice squad in Week 17 of 2019.