Monday, Jul 27, 2020 03:00 PM

Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
roos-thumb-main-site
Gregory Trott/AP Photo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Roos, a 6-foot-3, 302-pound guard, joins the Raiders after spending his first three seasons (2017-19) with the Seahawks after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over his career, Roos has appeared in 14 games.

Last season, Roos tied a career high, appearing in seven contests. He spent the 2018 campaign on the team's practice squad after also appearing in seven games as a rookie in 2017.

A native of Celina, Texas, Roos was a four-year starter at Purdue. He appeared in 47 games with 42 starts as a Boilermaker, including starting in his last 38 in a row.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have Waived/NFI DE Ade Aruna. He was signed as a reserve/future free agent this past December after originally being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (218th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and joining the Raiders' practice squad in Week 17 of 2019.

Related Content

Lotus Broadcasting and the Las Vegas Raiders launch "Raider Nation Radio 920AM"
news

Lotus Broadcasting and the Las Vegas Raiders launch "Raider Nation Radio 920AM"

Lotus Broadcasting and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced today a partnership that will have KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station serve as the Raiders flagship radio station in Las Vegas.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick G John Simpson, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr., the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III
news

Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick WR Henry Ruggs III, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards
news

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Bryan Edwards, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Amik Robertson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Amik Robertson, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Tanner Muse

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick LB Tanner Muse, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick CB Damon Arnette
news

Raiders sign first-round pick CB Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette, the club announced Saturday.
Statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

Statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season.
Shift4 Payments named the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders
news

Shift4 Payments named the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders

Shift4 Payments, a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, is proud to announce today its designation as the Official Credit Card Processing Company of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and a sponsor of the stadium.
Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students
news

Fullback Alec Ingold talks personal finance with Las Vegas students

As he prepares for the 2020 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold took time today to discuss personal finances with a group of Las Vegas high school students who are part of the UNLV Young Executive Scholars (YES) Hospitality & Tourism Program.

Advertising