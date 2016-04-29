 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Goes One-On-One With Newest Raider Karl Joseph

Apr 29, 2016 at 07:04 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Safety Karl Joseph

April 28, 2016 was the biggest day of Karl Joseph's professional life.

After a standout career at West Virginia University, the explosive safety was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 14 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Prior to the draft, Joseph decided that he wanted to spend time with his family in Haiti, electing to pass on the fanfare and pageantry of Draft Day in Chicago.

The day after his selection, Joseph spoke exclusively to Raiders.com by phone from Haiti, and shared his thoughts about being the newest member of the Silver and Black, as well as describing his game and the way he approaches his craft.

You can hear the full interview below.

