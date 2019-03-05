Raiders.com Mailbag: What we learned at the Combine, talking a little NFL Draft history

EP: Mr. Rich, I don't think it's fair to say that the offense is a wreck; let's not forget that the Raiders started two rookie tackles, and it seemed like Derek Carr had two new receivers to throw to each week in 2018, but I get your point.

Over the first portion of the season, the offense really did struggle to find any type of cohesion and flow week to week, and going forward, that simply has to be better.

That said, your point is very well taken about this offense needing to add more playmakers. In the 2019 version of the NFL, you have to put up points, and while you don't necessarily need to put up 35 points week in and week out, you need have the ability to put up those kinds of points.

Would a stud receiver – namely one who seems to want out of his current situation in Pittsburgh – go a long way in helping take this offense to the next level? Absolutely. I don't think there's anyone who would argue that, but for me, the Antonio Brown situation will always come back to value.

Would I ship off the No. 4 pick to Pittsburgh for AB? Nope. But would I think about sending No. 27 over for the future Hall of Famer? I think I would.